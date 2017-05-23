It was a sudden awakening from a compelling dream. It took an elongated moment to distinguish between the realms of reality and fiction. The emotions surging through me were so powerful; so real. I suddenly realised I was crying – how could this have been a dream? Do dreams have the power to make you […]
via Words in the Night — Serendipity
Welcoming a dear friend on wordpress. Make sure to check out her blog and follow – there are great things in store! 🙂
Advertisements
I responded and it was great
LikeLike