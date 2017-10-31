At night, a parliament of ghosts recline on her chest
the ghost of Failures from the Distant Past
the ghost of Every Deflated Hope
the absent seat where the ghost of Snatched Innocence used to sit but these days it is occupied with a sign: ‘Too wise for this bullsh*t, see ya when I see ya.’
the ghost of Betrayals from Blood
the ghost of Shame and Regret
the ghost of Lingering Broken Promises
and every night, parliament begins a new debate. It goes on and on like an audio cassette spinning round and round. Continues long past the final lamp is switched off, long past the night workers’ shifts have ended, long past the time it should last…
But when morning comes, it is her turn to scream BOO at the ghosts, to brush away their litter, and to listen to the one that keeps her sane…
the ghost of a Broken but Never Defeated Smile.
7 thoughts on “Day 31: Ghosts”
I absolutely loved what you did here. Amazing.
Thank you my love 💜
Wow, its like you’ve written very night of my life since as long as I can remember. I now need to reread X eleventy billion. Xx
I know right, damn us and our overactive brains. I envy those people who can go to bed and knock out straight away. My brain needs at least 6 hours to shut the eff up 😂😂
Oh Myyy God….that was sooo fascinating…👏👏
Thank you Saiz
Awesome!!
